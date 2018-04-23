Elderly woman dies in fire caused by microwave

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fire officials say an apartment fire in central Massachusetts that killed an elderly woman originated inside a microwave oven.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey says the apartment fire in Sturbridge on Sunday was started inside a microwave in the victim's kitchen. The fire alarm in the apartment did not work when the victim's clothing caught fire.

The Sturbridge Fire Department responded to reports of flames at 4:25 p.m. and found the woman badly burned.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

It is unclear whether the microwave itself failed, or if food inside the microwave ignited. The department is working with the owner of the building to ensure smoke alarms in every apartment are working and up-to-date.