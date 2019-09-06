El Salvador prosecutors appeal acquittal of rape victim

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Federal prosecutors in El Salvador have appealed the acquittal of a young woman who was accused of homicide after having a miscarriage.

Last month, a judge threw out the charge at Evelyn Beatriz Hernández's retrial. The rape victim had already served 33 months of a 30-year prison sentence when her original conviction was overturned in February.

Prosecutors said in a statement Friday they want a higher court to review the "overabundance of evidence" and find her guilty again of killing her unborn child.

Hernández's fetus was at 32 weeks in 2016 when she felt intense abdominal pains and delivered it into an outdoor toilet. Her mother said she found her passed out next to the latrine, and Hernández said she didn't know she was pregnant.