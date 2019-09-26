Egypt rights group: Nearly 2,000 detained since protests

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, right, meets with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the 74th session of the U.N. General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights groups says the number of people arrested and detained in the wake of last weekend's protests has risen to nearly 2,000.

The Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights released a statement on its official Facebook page on Thursday saying that among the 1,915 arrested are at least 96 juveniles.

Rare protests erupted in Cairo and several other provinces last Friday with hundreds of people demanding that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi step down.

The demonstrations followed corruption allegations leveled by a self-exiled businessman against el-Sissi and the military. Police quickly dispersed the protests, but they were a startling eruption of street unrest.

Since then, authorities have conducted a wave of arrests, according to rights lawyers. The crackdown comes amid fresh calls for rallies in the coming days on social media.