Egypt arrests 13 on anniversary of 2013 crackdown

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian police have arrested 13 alleged Muslim Brotherhood members accused of inciting protests on the fifth anniversary of the violent dispersal of two mass sit-ins.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that six were arrested in a Cairo suburb, including three who had been sentenced in absentia to 10-15 years on terror charges. They will now face a retrial. The other seven were detained northwest of the capital.

On August 14, 2013, police dispersed two mass sit-ins by supporters of President Mohammed Morsi, who had been overthrown by the military earlier that summer amid mass protests against his rule. Security forces killed more than 600 people.

Morsi was a senior figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, which is now outlawed as a terror group. Egypt has detained thousands of Islamists since 2013.