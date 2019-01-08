Effort underway to strengthen Oregon hate-crime laws

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Immigrants, Muslims, people of color, top law enforcement officers and state officials packed into a room to discuss the sharp rise of hate crimes in Oregon, and what to do about it.

The huge turnout Monday night in Portland in the first "listening session" of a state task force on hate crimes showed it has huge support as it aims to help craft legislation to strengthen the state's hate-crime laws, an organizer said.

More than 100 people packed into a room of Unite Oregon's offices, 50 percent more that the seating capacity, according to Seemab Hussaini of the intercultural organization.

Hussaini said there has been a 40 percent increase in hate crimes in Oregon over the previous year. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says that underscores the need for action.