Eagle Butte woman pleads not guilty to embezzling from tribe

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — An Eagle Butte woman has pleaded not guilty to embezzling from the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe.

Authorities allege 27-year-old Memoree Ducheneaux (DOO'-shuhn-oh) embezzled from the tribally owned Lakota Thrifty Mart in Eagle Butte between November 2016 and August 2017. A trial date wasn't immediately scheduled.

The U.S. attorney's office says the case was brought under The Guardians Project, a federal law enforcement effort aimed at cracking down on corruption, fraud and embezzlement.