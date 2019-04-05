Duterte warns of revolutionary government and arrests

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has warned he would declare a revolutionary government and arrest his detractors and outlaws if he says he's pushed to the wall.

His latest outburst prompted critics to ask him to confront real issues instead of playing with a dictator's "playbook."

President Rodrigo Duterte made the threat late Thursday in a speech where he expressed his exasperation with criticism even while he's trying to fight irregularities. Duterte has been known for provocative remarks, which his spokesmen have often played down as hyperbole when they spark a backlash.

Duterte says: "I have enough problems with criminality, drugs, rebellion and all, but if you push me to the extreme, I will declare the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and I will arrest all of you."