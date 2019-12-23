https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Drunken-driver-hits-patrol-vehicle-injuring-14927101.php
Drunken driver hits patrol vehicle, injuring officer
KANSAS CITY, Kan, (AP) — A drunken driver has struck a Kansas City, Kansas, patrol cruiser and and injured an officer who was sitting inside and finishing up reports from a previous accident, authorities say.
Police said in a Tweet that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70. Police say the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.
