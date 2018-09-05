Drug balloon in underwear at prison leads to 4 guilty pleas

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Last year, prison guards found thousands of dollars' worth of drugs in a balloon hidden in the waistband of a woman's underwear. Now, four people have pleaded guilty in the drug-smuggling scheme.

Citing a Tuesday release from Attorney General Brian E. Frosh's office, The Baltimore Sun reports Patuxent Institution guards acting on tip found 100 strips of Suboxone on a visitor. Suboxone is a prescription medicine intended to treat opioid dependence that can also relieve pain. It's manufactured as a film, the size and width of which is comparable to a postage stamp.

Surveillance footage showed two other times drugs were transferred at the facility.

Inmates Andrew Dicks Sr. and Michael Brock have had three years added to their sentences. Joquitta Ferguson and Bishea Lacruze will be sentenced in October.

___

