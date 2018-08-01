Driver with seizures gets 4 years in fatal crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A 32-year-old western Colorado man with a history of seizures has been sentenced to four years in prison for crashing into a car on Interstate 70 while having a seizure, killing the driver.

The Daily Sentinel reports Jeffrey Burk of New Castle pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the August 2017 death of 39-year-old Shaw Lewis of Rifle. He was sentenced on Tuesday.

Court records say a state trooper had pulled Lewis over before Burk's car hit it while traveling about 100 mph.

Prosecutors noted a year before the crash, Burk answered "no" on a driver's license application question about whether he had a seizure disorder.

His attorney argued Burk had an anti-seizure device implanted in his brain in early 2016. However, Burke rear-ended a car in May 2016 during an apparent seizure, injuring two women.

