Driver who intentionally hit Somali boy near mosque pleads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who intentionally drove into and killed a Somali teenager outside a mosque in December 2014 has entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder.

Court documents show Ahmed Aden, 39, entered the plea earlier the week in the killing of Abdisamad Sheikh-Hussein outside the Somali Center of Kansas City, The Kansas City Star reported. The teenager's legs were nearly severed by the impact.

Under an Alford plea, Aden didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. He is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

Aden told investigators after his arrest that he intentionally hit the teenager. He said he was looking for men who had threatened him earlier and mistakenly thought the boy was one of those men.