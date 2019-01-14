Driver sentenced in chase with troopers that hurt 4 people

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Court records say a man has been sentenced to prison in a high-speed chase that injured four people near Atlanta.

The Newnan Times-Herald cites the records in a Saturday report as saying 33-year-old Mario Dewayne Anderson was sentenced to 30 years to serve 15 after pleading guilty to cruelty to children, DUI, driving on a suspended license and other related charges.

A state trooper using radar saw Anderson going 118 mph (190 kph) on Interstate 85 in 2017. The Lawrenceville resident led authorities on a chase that went the wrong way on the highway and ended in a fiery crash.

Three children ages 8, 10, and 11, as well as a woman who was in the front passenger seat, suffered various injuries including broken limbs and head trauma.

___

Information from: The Times-Herald, http://www.times-herald.com