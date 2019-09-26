Driver's license thefts spur ADOT to boost online safeguards

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona transportation officials are bolstering security around a state website in the wake of identity thieves stealing driver's licenses.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it would take "aggressive" steps to stop thieves from fraudulently getting driver's licenses.

Before, license holders could go onto ServiceArizona.com and order a duplicate driver's license and have it sent to any address.

ADOT says thieves have been exploiting that option.

Four recent investigations have led to 10 arrests and the discovery that more than 160 people have been affected.

The agency has created a task force to make recommended improvements.

Now, drivers must provide their license number to carry out any transaction.

For those without a number, they will have to go through a verification process in person or via phone.