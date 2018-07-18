Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Missouri teacher

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a teacher and injured four students.

The Columbia Missourian reports 27-year-old Brandon Brill, of Clark, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and assault. The September 2017 crash killed 37-year-old Brian Simpson, a Harrisburg teacher and cross-country coach.

Simpson was driving a bus carrying five girls to a track meet when a pickup truck driven by Brill crossed a center line and struck the bus in northern Boone County. The two vehicles overturned and the bus caught fire.

Simpson died at the scene and the girls were treated for minor to moderate injuries.

Brill said he had worked over 100 hours in the weeks before the crash and was driving home from a 16-hour shift from a nursing home in Centralia when the crash occurred.

