Driver indicted on charges from crash that killed 4 teens

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say an 18-year-old has been indicted as a youthful offender on charges stemming from a car crash that killed four teenagers.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Saturday a grand jury returned indictments against Naiquan Hamilton, of Stoughton, for driving recklessly and under the influence of marijuana.

Hamilton, who was 17-years-old at the time, faces four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation.

Police responded to a report of a car into a tree May 19 in East Bridgewater and found 17-year-old Christopher Desir, 17-year-old Eryck Sablah and 16-year-old Nick Joyce dead. Seventeen-year-old David Bell died on the way to a hospital.

It's unclear if Hamilton has an attorney who could comment. He'll be arraigned in juvenile court at a later date.