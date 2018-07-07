Driver faces manslaughter after wreck leaves 2 dead

COLUMBIA, Miss. (AP) — The driver in a Mississippi wreck that left two people dead has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.

News outlets report 40-year-old Kevin Allen, of Jackson, also faces one count of fleeing law enforcement and aggravated assault on a police officer. It's unknown if he has an attorney.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says Allen ran off the shoulder of the road Tuesday, causing his vehicle to overturn and hit trees during a high-speed chase. Two passengers, Damien Swarptue, of Hattiesburg, and Lacurtis Floyd, of McComb, died from their injuries.

The sheriff's office says Allen was seen driving recklessly to avoid a safety checkpoint. During the chase, officials say Allen's car hit a police car, sending both out of control.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries.