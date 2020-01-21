Driver charged following crash into tanker truck, fuel spill

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — A driver has been charged with reckless conduct and second-degree assault in connection with a Route 101 crash into tanker truck that spilled over 5,000 gallons of fuel, police sad.

The crash in Epping, New Hampshire, caused the tanker to roll over on Dec. 16. The driver of the tanker truck suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton, was arrested Monday. Police had said she was injured, but not seriously. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer who could speak on behalf, and a phone number couldn't be found for her.

Police said the tanker was traveling in the right lane. A car in the left lane veered into the right lane and collided with tanker, causing it to rupture.

Route 101 between exits 6 and 7 was closed for about 10 hours. Police said environmental assessment and cleanup of the fuel remains ongoing, and is expected to last several months to a year.