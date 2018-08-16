Driver accused of accelerating through pack of cyclists

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama driver is accused of accelerating through a pack of cyclists at a stop sign.

Al.com reports 36-year-old Philip Alan Sudderth is charged with reckless endangerment in the Tuesday incident in Irondale. He surrendered to police Thursday. Irondale police Det. Sgt. Michael Mangina says no one was injured.

Video of the incident shows the cyclists about to take off from a stop sign when a pickup truck accelerates through the group and runs the sign. Mangina says police were able to get the vehicle's tag number from the video and identified Sudderth. He says cyclists then picked Sudderth out of a lineup.

It's unclear if Sudderth has a lawyer.

