Dover murder suspect charged, held on bond

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A man suspected in a fatal shooting in Delaware earlier this summer has been formally charged after his extradition from Washington, D.C.

The News Journal reports 42-year-old Timothy Safford faces first-degree murder and firearms charges in the June 22 killing of 41-year-old Sylvester Lee of Clayton. Police have said an argument preceded the shooting at an apartment complex in Dover.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Safford in July in Washington.

The newspaper reports Safford was being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $1.07 million bond. It wasn't immediately clear if Safford had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.