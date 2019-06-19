Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity

This combination of photos provided by the Dominican Republic National Police on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 show suspects in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Police identify the men as, top row from left, Rolfy Ferreyra, who has been identified as the shooter, Joel Rodriguez Cruz, Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta, and Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia. Bottom row from left, Polfirio Allende Dechamps Vazquez, Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase and Reynaldo Rodriguez Valenzuela. All the men with the exception of Rivas Clase have been detained. (Dominican Republic National Police via AP) less This combination of photos provided by the Dominican Republic National Police on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 show suspects in connection with the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz in Santo Domingo, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Dominican AG: Ortiz shooting result of mistaken identity 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic's lead prosecutor says former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was not the target of a shooting in a nightclub in his hometown on June 9.

Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez says the target was another man, dressed similarly to Ortiz, who was seated with the ex-baseball star on the night of the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Rodríguez says the shooting was orchestrated by a member of Mexico's Gulf Cartel, who remains on the run. He did not immediately describe a motive.

New details expected in Ortiz shooting Prosecutors plan to announce the motive in the shooting that injured David Ortiz. Now Playing: New details expected in Ortiz shooting AD:

Ortiz remains hospitalized from the gunshot wound to his back. Doctors have upgraded his condition from "guarded" to "good."