Documents: Girl raped by 4 boys after cellphone taken

BEAR, Del. (AP) — Court records contend a Delaware girl was raped last month by several boys after she was lured from a school bus stop by one of her attackers when he who took her cellphone.

New Castle County Police announced Friday the arrests of a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, all of whom face charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy.

The News Journal of Wilmington, citing court documents, reports the girl got off the bus in Bear and was heading home when one of the 13-year-olds took her phone and ran inside his house. The newspaper says the girl was forced inside the house and taken to the garage. Documents say she resisted and said "no" more than 15 times.

The Associated Press doesn't normally identify juveniles accused of crimes.