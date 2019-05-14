Doctor sentenced to federal prison, fined for drug crime

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A doctor who worked in Aberdeen has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison and fined $20,000 for illegally distributing a prescription painkiller.

Authorities say 47-year-old Troy Adolfson wrote prescriptions for about 1,400 oxycodone pills and had co-workers and others fill them in exchange for money and some of the pills.

The American News reports Adolfson was sentenced in federal court Monday after admitting to a felony charge of illegally distributing drugs. The government says it doesn't have enough evidence to prosecute anyone else in the case.

Adolfson was employed at Avera St. Luke's Hospital as a radiation oncologist from October 2014 through April 2017. He now works at Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Iowa.

