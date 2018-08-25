Disbarred attorney accused of practicing law without license

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A longtime attorney in Alabama who has been disbarred is accused of attempting to practice law without a license.

WSFA-TV reports 71-year-old George Walthall Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted theft of property and unauthorized practice of law. The Alabama Attorney General's office says Walthall is accused of seeking bond relief for a defendant and trying to collect payment for legal services after surrendering his law license.

The release says Walthall was arrested in May on allegations of receiving stolen property. It says he surrendered his license in June following an investigation by the Alabama Bar Association. His disbarment went into effect June 14.

It's unclear if Walthall has a lawyer.

