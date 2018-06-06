Diallo, formerly Rachel Dolezal, pleads innocent to fraud

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former NAACP leader in Washington state whose life unraveled after she was exposed as a white woman pretending to be black has pleaded not guilty to charges involving welfare fraud.

Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, entered the plea last week. The Spokesman-Review says a hearing scheduled for Wednesday was delayed until June 20.

Diallo resigned as Spokane's NAACP president when it was revealed in 2015 that she was born to white parents.

She was recently charged with theft by welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance.

Court documents say she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance from 2015-17. The state contends Diallo received nearly $84,000 from the sales of her recent book without reporting most of the income.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com