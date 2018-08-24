Detroit police arrest man, 18, in firefighter's slaying

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Detroit firefighter.

Capt. Michael McGinnis said Thursday the man was arrested in Dearborn in the slaying of 29-year-old Jack Wiley Jr.

The suspect's name wasn't released. McGinnis tells The Detroit News the motive in the killing isn't known and declined to say what led officers to Dearborn.

He says he's confident the suspect was "responsible for this heinous crime" but says others may have been involved in Wiley's killing.

A relative found Wiley dead Tuesday in his Detroit house. His car had been stolen, but was recovered a few hours after police were called to the scene.

Wiley was the son of a firefighter and had been with the Detroit department for four years.

