Detective charged with domestic assault resigns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence detective accused of assaulting his girlfriend has resigned.

The Providence Journal reports Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. said John Black submitted his resignation earlier this month. Black was placed on administrative duty in April when he was charged with assault. Clements says the department was ready to use the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights and that Black chose to resign.

The woman told police they had been arguing and Black assaulted her when she refused to let him into her apartment.

Black says the woman threatened to tell his wife and became violent when he said he didn't want to continue their relationship.

Black has pleaded not guilty to the charge. He has also filed simple assault charges against the woman. Both cases are pending.

