Detained Nissan ex-chair Ghosn's children say he loves Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The children of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is under arrest in Tokyo, have defended their father's love for Japan and denounced comments by the Japanese automaker's chief executive.

The statement from Caroline, Nadine, Maya and Anthony Ghosn, seen Monday by The Associated Press, says Ghosn had affection and respect for Japan and Nissan Motor Co.

Ghosn, arrested in November, has been charged with falsifying financial reports in under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust in having Nissan shoulder investment losses and making payments to a Saudi businessman.

The comments were in response to an interview with Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa in the current issue of a Japanese magazine, Shukan Bunshun, which quoted Saikawa as saying the allegations show Ghosn's lack of respect for the Japanese people.