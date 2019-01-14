Deputy shoots at driver after vehicle strikes him

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in South Carolina fired at a car after he was struck by the vehicle as it sped away.

Greenville County sheriff's investigator Sean Zukowsky said the deputy suffered a minor leg injury and investigators don't have any indication that anyone was struck by the officer's bullets.

Zukowsky said the deputy was checking on a suspicious car around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 29 in Taylors when the driver started the engine and drove at the officer.

Zukowsky said in a statement the deputy ordered the driver to stop and fired his gun at the vehicle after he was hit in the leg.

No arrests have been made. Deputies and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.