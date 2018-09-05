Deputy: Alabama inmate escaped jail by cutting hole in fence

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say an inmate escaped from a county jail by cutting a hole in a fence.

News outlets report authorities were still searching for 26-year-old Robert Lee Brown on Wednesday, days after he escaped the Franklin County jail.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver had told the Times Daily of Florence that Brown managed to get through the first fence surrounding the facility by "going out a loose section" Saturday, before crawling over the razor wire-topped second fence. Chief Deputy Delane Clark told AL.com that Brown had used an unknown object to cut the first fence.

Records show Brown had been jailed since mid-July, when his probation was revoked in a burglary case.

He escaped clad in a jumpsuit and orange Crocs and has a crown tattooed on his forehead.