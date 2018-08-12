Deputies say roadside body beaten elsewhere and dumped

WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in a south Mississippi county say they now have evidence proving a man found dead on a roadside was beaten elsewhere and dumped.

Stone County sheriff's deputies tell WLOX-TV that they're now treating the death of 41-year-old Andrew Lewis as a murder investigation.

Lewis' body was discovered on July 21 by a woman driving to work.

Deputies say they now have evidence indicating Lewis was hit in the head with some type of object at some other location and then left on the road on the outskirts of Wiggins.

Police want to question two unnamed people.

