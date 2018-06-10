Deputies probe Florida bar shooting that killed 1, injured 5

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Florida bar that left one person dead and five others wounded.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Gabriel Conde was shot dead overnight Sunday outside the Tommy Knockers Saloon.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports that Conde and another man were drinking at a bar when they got into an argument with another group of men.

Witnesses say the argument moved outside and at some point someone in the second group began firing a gun.

Information from: Sarasota (Fla.) Herald-Tribune, http://www.heraldtribune.com