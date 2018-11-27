Deputies on paid leave after fatal shooting of Michigan man

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say three central Michigan sheriff's deputies have been put on leave following the fatal shooting of a Clare County man.

Michigan State Police say 42-year-old Robert Reid III died from multiple gunshot wounds last Wednesday, the day the officers responded to a felonious assault complaint in Lincoln Township.

The deputies weren't hurt. They will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Both state and county law enforcement officials have not provided details about the shooting, such as whether Reid was armed or the nature of the initial complaint.