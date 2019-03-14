https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Deputies-in-Bay-Area-shoot-kill-man-and-wound-13687103.php
Deputies in Bay Area shoot, kill man and wound woman
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in the San Francisco Bay Area have shot and killed a man and wounded a woman after their car drove toward a deputy.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says a report about a thrift store theft sent deputies to a parking lot in San Leandro on Wednesday afternoon.
KPIX-TV says deputies spotted a dark SUV with a man and a woman inside. When a deputy went to run the license plate, the driver reversed at high speed and drove toward the deputy and his motorcycle.
Three deputies then opened fire, killing the man.
A dog in the car wasn't hurt.
