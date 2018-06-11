Deputies: Man killed in fight near river, 2 men arrested

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed during a fight near a river in Louisiana and that two men have been arrested.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office tells news outlets that 46-year-old Jeffery Howell was killed during the fight along the West Pearl River near Slidell. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The sheriff's office says in a statement that 21-year-old Cameron Alphonso and 22-year-old Alden Kindergran were jailed Saturday. Alphonso is expected to be charged with felony manslaughter and Kindergran with disturbing the peace. It is unclear if they have lawyers.

Deputies say two large groups of people were in an altercation that became physical on a sand bar along the river near a boat launch.

The statement says deputies are still investigating and there may be additional arrests.