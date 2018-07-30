Deportee who attacked Oregon women sentenced for entering US

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Mexican man serving a 35-year sentence in state prison for attacking two women has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for illegally re-entering the United States.

Sergio Martinez-Mendoza had been deported about a dozen times before he attacked the women on July 24, 2017. A week before the crimes, Martinez was freed from jail in Portland where he had served time for interfering with police and providing a false birth date.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions highlighted Martinez's case when he visited Oregon in September 2017. He urged local jurisdictions that don't cooperate with federal immigration agents to reconsider those policies.

Martinez sexually assaulted one woman after breaking into her home. A few hours later, he attacked a woman in a parking garage.