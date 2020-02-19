Delivery driver charged with raping teen he met along route

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A package delivery driver in Delaware has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl who authorities said he met along his work route.

Robert Peal, 27, of Townsend, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts each of third-degree rape and sexual solicitation of a child under 18, Delaware State Police announced in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators alleged Peal, a driver for DHL, first met the girl when he delivered a package to her home near Newark last fall. The two then started a sexual relationship, police said.

The agency said DHL gave its “full cooperation and assistance" during the investigation. The company hasn't commented on Peal's employment status.