Delaware sting operation nets drugs, guns

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware who launched a two-day sting in response to a rash of shootings in the state's capital city say they seized guns and drugs.

The operation targeted Dover's Capitol Park neighborhood where there were four shootings in the last two weeks of the year, Delaware State Police spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe told the News-Journal. A drive-by shooting on New Year's Day also injured two teens.

No arrests were made, but Jaffe said authorities seized a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol, a black "tactical-style" ballistic vest and a loaded assault rifle, as well as 656 baggies of heroin.

Police said in a news release that officers had learned the contraband was being hidden on state and county land. The effort involved more than 60 troopers and law enforcement officers from multiple other agencies.

“We will continue to target these violent crime areas and help our communities make their neighborhoods safer," Jaffe said.