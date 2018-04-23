Trial of mom accused of killing daughter turned over to jury

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The fate of a woman accused of killing her daughter whose body was never found is now in the hands of a jury in West Virginia.

Media report the trial of Lena Marie Lunsford Conaway was turned over to the jury for deliberations following closing arguments Monday in Lewis County Circuit Court.

The 35-year-old Conaway faces murder and other charges in the September 2011 disappearance of Aliayah (ah-LEE'-ah) Lunsford, whose body was never found.

Aliayah's two older sisters testified they saw their mom hit the girl in the head, then take her body to a wooded area. Prosecutor Christina Flanigan told jurors during closing arguments that Aliayah was treated worse than a dog.

Defense attorney Tom Dyer disputed the daughters' testimony and said there's no evidence a death occurred.