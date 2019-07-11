Defense lawyers seek detention at home for Jeffrey Epstein

FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15.

NEW YORK (AP) — Financier Jeffrey Epstein's lawyers argue he should be held under house arrest with electronic monitoring pending trial despite prosecutors' claims he could flee to dodge sex trafficking charges.

The lawyers argued for bail in court papers Thursday in Manhattan federal court. A bail hearing for the 66-year-old is set for Monday.

Prosecutors argued in court this week for Epstein to be jailed ahead of trial. They say a trove of what seems to be nude pictures of underage girls was found in his mansion after his arrest on charges that he sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls from 2002 to 2005.

Epstein's lawyer says the new charges are "ancient history" and can't be brought because of a decade-old federal non-prosecution agreement when he pleaded guilty in Florida state court.