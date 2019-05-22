Defendant says he doesn't recall if he shot 8 at church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding seven others in a Nashville church in 2017 says he can't remember if he did it.

In court Wednesday, 27-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson testified that he doesn't remember if he shot others at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. He said he recalls shooting himself during a tussle at the church the day of the shooting.

Prosecutor Amy Hunter asked if Samson chooses what he wants to remember.

A psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with "schizoaffective" and post-traumatic stress disorder. Samson said his feelings would quickly change from ecstatic to suicidal. He's now on medication.

Samson is black and the victims white. Hunter says Samson left a note about a 2015 shooting massacre at a South Carolina black church and aimed to kill at least 10 white churchgoers.