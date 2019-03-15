Ex-tenant pleads not guilty in blaze that killed firefighter

Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announces an arrest in the death of Firefighter Christopher Roy during a news conference in Worcester Superior Court Friday March 15, 2019.

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former apartment building tenant accused of setting a blaze that killed a firefighter has pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and other charges.

Worcester (WUH'-stur) firefighter Christopher Roy was a single father who is survived by his 9-year-old daughter. He died Dec. 9 after he became trapped on the second floor of the six-unit building. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and died at the hospital of smoke inhalation.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced Friday that 21-year-old Momoh Kamara had been indicted on charges including second-degree murder and arson.

Kamara was held without bail after pleading not guilty. His attorney kept the right to seek bail in the future, saying Kamara has no record and has lived in the area since childhood.