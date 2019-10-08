Deaths of 2 people investigated in Maine town

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (AP) — Police in a Maine town are investigating two deaths of residents in separate locations.

The deaths in Old Orchard Beach happened on Oct. 3. Police say the state medical examiner's officer is conducting toxicology tests stemming from both deaths. The Portland Press Herald reports police Capt. David Hemingway declined to speculate on what caused the deaths.

The people who died were a 52-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. Police declined to release the identities of either person.

