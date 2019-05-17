Death row inmate dies 1 day after fellow inmate's execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate scheduled to be executed in October has died in prison less than a day after a fellow inmate was executed.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says 64-year-old Charles Wright was pronounced dead of natural causes at 11:57 a.m. on Friday at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. Wright's attorneys had previously sought his release, saying he was dying of cancer.

Wright was convicted in the 1984 shooting death of two men in a Nashville park during a drug deal.

Fellow inmate Don Johnson was pronounced dead after a lethal injection at 7:37 p.m. on Thursday. Johnson's attorney said after his death that she believed gasping noises he was making during the execution indicated that the 68-year-old was suffering.

Autopsies are planned for both men.