Death of infant in southwest Missouri under investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-month-old boy in southwest Missouri.

Carthage police said in a news release that officers responded Sunday afternoon to a report that the boy was unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders determined that the child had died.

Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating. No arrests have been made. The child's name wasn't immediately released.