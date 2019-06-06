https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Death-of-Billings-woman-investigated-as-homicide-13951378.php
Death of Billings woman investigated as homicide
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman as a homicide.
The woman arrived at the hospital early Tuesday with a gunshot wound and died on Thursday. Her name has not been released.
Police Lt. Brandon Wooley says an 18-year-old woman is a person of interest in the case. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed by Thursday afternoon.
