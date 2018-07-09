Dead body found off Interstate 215 was hit and run, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a man whose body was found off Salt Lake City-area interstate was likely a hit-and-run victim.

Utah Highway Patrol officials said Monday the body was had been on side of Interstate 215 for up to three weeks before it was found by a construction worker Saturday morning.

They say it was badly decomposed and medical examiners are still trying to identify the man.

Meanwhile, investigators are now looking for the driver who hit him.

Police are asking anyone with information about a car with damage to its right front corner to call the Utah Highway Patrol.