Danish submariner won't appeal murder conviction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen will not be appealing his murder conviction over the killing and dismemberment of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, prosecutors said Monday.

In a tweet, prosecutors said Madsen's defense team had only appealed against the life sentence that was handed down by the Copenhagen City Court. Prosecutors insist the sentence is correct.

Defense lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Denmark's TV2 that Madsen "doesn't confess murdering Kim Wall but that he would like the case to be over with — also for the sake of the relatives and witnesses,"

Madsen was found guilty April 25 of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Wall. The Copenhagen court ruled unanimously that Madsen, 47, had lured Wall, 30, onto his hand-built submarine with the promise of an interview she had been trying to get for months.

The defense announced at the time that it would appeal, but didn't specify whether it was disputing Madsen's guilt or the sentence.

No date for the appeal over the sentence has been set.