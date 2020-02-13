Dad gets prison term for crash that killed infant daughter

MANTUA, N.J. (AP) — A father who was driving drunk when he caused a crash last year that killed his infant daughter has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Leroy Iglesia, 34, of Blackwood, must also serve three years of supervised release after he's freed from prison. He had pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 9 crash on Route 55 in Mantua.

Gloucester County authorities have said the southbound minivan Iglesia was driving ran off the side of the road and struck two trees. The vehicle then careened back onto the road and ended up in the middle of the highway.

His year-old daughter, Elowen Iglesia of Williamstown, died from injuries she suffered in the accident.