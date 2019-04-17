Dad accused of abandoning baby in woods takes plea deal

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The father of a 1-year-old boy who was left outside in central Oregon with a broken leg, cracked skull and meth in his system has accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison for over two years.

Brandon Blouin agreed this week to enter an Alford plea to criminal mistreatment, endangering the welfare of a minor and felon in possession of body armor.

In exchange, charges of custodial interference, child neglect and abandonment of a child were dismissed.

Under the plea, Blouin's lawyer acknowledged that prosecutors had sufficient evidence to prove the charges.

Authorities say Blouin and the child's mother took the boy from his legal guardian in West Virginia. Authorities say Blouin allegedly told authorities he'd set the child down in the woods outside Bend but couldn't find him.

The Bulletin reports that the boy now lives with his grandmother.