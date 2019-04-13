DC police: Eagles' Mills, Wiz's Robinson arrested for fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills and Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson were arrested after a fight outside a nightclub in Washington.

Karimah Bilal, program manager for the Metropolitan Police Department's office of communications, wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday that the Mills named in the police report is the Eagles player.

Both Mills, who started eight of 16 games for the Eagles last season, and Robinson, who appeared in seven of the Wizards' 82 games, were charged with disorderly affray, which generally refers to fighting in a public place.

The Wizards issued a statement saying they were aware of what happened and that the club will not extend a qualifying offer to Robinson for next season.

An Eagles spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports